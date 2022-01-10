Maharashtra reports 33,470 new Covid-19 cases; Omicron tally up by 31

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
'Useless statements': Mandaviya slams states on claims of vaccine shortage
Coronavirus LIVE: India's vaccination coverage crosses milestone of 490 mn
Covid LIVE: 11,586 new cases in Kerala in a day; 4,877 in Maharashtra
-
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 33,470 new coronavirus cases, 10,918 less than the previous day, and eight fresh deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.
An official said Maharashtra also reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. With addition of new cases and deaths, the state's COVID-19 tally jumped to 69,53,514, while the toll rose to 1,41,647, the department said.
Of the 33,470 new cases and eight deaths in the state, 13,648 infections and five fatalities were reported from Mumbai alone. The state had reported 44,388 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU