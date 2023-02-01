JUST IN
10 passenger trains running late in northern India due to low visibility
Assam to host G20's Sustainable Financial Working Group meeting on Feb 2-3
Delhi govt to redevelop roads ahead of G-20 convention, approves Rs 17.5 cr
MD of firm that operated Morbi suspension bridge surrenders before court
Former Union law minister and eminent jurist Shanti Bhushan dies at 97
Andhra CM seeks investments, announces Visakhapatnam as new capital
Sonia to attend President's address as Congress leaders stuck in Srinagar
PM to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Feb 12
SRK's 'Pathaan' raises Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in first weekend
Uttarakhand: Chamoli DM Khurana submits settlement plan for Joshimath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Jharkhand CM Soren questions returning of domicile bill by Guv Ramesh Bais
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maharashtra's community health officials to hold 1-day strike in Mumbai

A large number of community health officials posted in rural areas of Maharashtra assembled in Mumbai for a one-day strike to press for their various demands including a permanent government job

Topics
Maharashtra | Mumbai | Strikes

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

health
Representative/ File Image

A large number of community health officials posted in rural areas of Maharashtra assembled at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Wednesday for a one-day strike to press for their various demands including a permanent government job.

Their other demands include reduction in workload, allotment of wages on time and insurance by the state government.

Community health officers (CHOs) work in rural areas at primary health centres.

They are currently working on a contract. Although their contracts get renewed, the CHOs have now demanded to make them permanent employees of the state government, sources said.

The one-day strike will affect the basic check-up of patients for cold, cough, fever and routine maternal visits that are scheduled for Wednesday, claimed a government doctor from Latur, who has come to Mumbai to be a part of the strike.

"The state government used to give a five per cent increase in monthly wages every year to CHOs, but it is not implemented since 2017. The government should clear those dues," he said.

The doctor further said they want to be inducted as permanent employees of the government and given a 'B' grade pay scale.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 09:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.