Delhi govt to redevelop roads ahead of G-20 convention, approves Rs 17.5 cr

Deputy Chief Minister of has approved a project worth Rs 17.5 crores for the decoration and strengthening of Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and Ring Road around ITPO Complex. The project is also part of preparations for the G-20 conventions to be held in the state this year.

Under this project, the beautification and strengthening of 5.8 km road from W-Point to Public School on Mathura Road, from IP flyover to Bhairon Marg T-Point on Bhairon Marg and Ring Road will be done. The project includes resurfacing these roads, decorating of footpath and central verge and improvement of the existing drainage system. Along with this, the greenery on either side of the road will also be ensured."

The Deputy Chief Minister has instructed the PWD officials to complete all the work related to the project by March. He also instructed them to ensure that the common people should not face any problems during the construction work and that the standards of safety-security and quality should be followed with commitment.

"It is a matter of great pride and honour that G20 conventions are being hosted in . Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are working in mission mode to improve the roads of Delhi to provide a better commuting experience to the people of Delhi and in view of the preparations for G-20," said .

The PWD Minister said that the Delhi government is determined to ensure safe and beautiful roads for commuters in Delhi. It is the vision of the government to provide world-class roads and a pleasant commuting experience to the people of Delhi. To ensure this PWD is using advanced technologies to strengthen the roads of the capital. This will not only reduce congestion on city roads but also help reduce travel time for commuters and save energy.

"Strengthening and decoration work on these two stretches includes maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls, painting of kerbstones and railings, etc. Along with this to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters, all the standards of safety and security will be followed during the construction of roads" he added.

