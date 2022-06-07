Maharashtra schools to reopen from June 15 with all precautions: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Chorus grows louder for reopening Delhi schools ahead of DDMA meeting
After two years, Delhi schools to open in offline mode from April 1
Parental consent not needed for students for offline classes in Delhi
Bengal allows reopening of schools for primary, upper primary classes
Need to reintegrate children back into the system: Abhijeet Banerjee
-
Schools in Maharashtra will reopen on June 15 with all possible precautions, state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday.
Gaikwad said students in grades 1 and 2 have never been to schools due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years.
Schools will open with all necessary precautions on June 15 which has been the date for reopening of schools (after summer vacation), the minister said.
School-going students have been impacted due to the COVID-19 curbs in the last two years.
Notably, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Monday was the fifth consecutive day when the state witnessed 1,000 plus infections.
In view of the rising graph of infections, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has appealed to people to wear masks, though using them is not mandatory.
"The government has not taken any decision on making the use of masks mandatory but we are urging people to wear masks. Instead of falling ill, citizens should observe hygiene, wear the mask and follow social distancing," Tope had tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU