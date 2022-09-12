Maharashtra sees 414 Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 771 recoveries: Official

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra sees 1,272 Covid cases, 4 deaths, 1,771 recoveries in 24 hours
RBI remains net seller of US dollars in January; sells $771 million
RBI turns net purchaser of US currency in February, buys $771 mn
JSPL net profit at Rs 2,771 crore in June quarter on higher income
Mumbai records 187 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 375 recoveries in a day
-
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 414 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, which took the tally to 81,11,246 and the toll to 1,48,289, an official said.
This was a dip from the 701 cases and three deaths recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.
Mumbai accounted for 128 cases and one death.
The recovery count in Maharashtra rose by 771 in the last 24 hours and reached 79,57,095, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,862, the official said.
State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.10 per cent.
It said 8,43,85,667 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 14,890 in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 414; total cases: 81,11,246, deaths: 1,48,289, recoveries 79,57,095, active cases: 5,862; total tests: 8,43,85,667.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 20:56 IST