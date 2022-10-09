JUST IN
Maharashtra sees 455 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally 2,366
Grand gateways, heritage architecture: Many facets of 'Mahakal Lok'
From physics to literature, all about the winners of the Nobel Prize 2022
IIT Mandi start up to launch world's first AI-backed giant swing in Manali
France wants to be India's best partner in defence manufacturing: Lenain
No rain in Delhi, surrounding areas from tomorrow: IMD senior scientist
'Shameful': Prasad on Nitish's disapproval of CBI chargesheet against Lalu
Singapore to lift Covid-19 restrictions for non-vaccinated from next week
Sri Lankan PM stresses need for further growth in trade with India
PM declares Modhera in Gujarat as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Grand gateways, heritage architecture: Many facets of 'Mahakal Lok'
Business Standard

Maharashtra sees 455 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally 2,366

Maharashtra recorded 455 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,24,754, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,357, a health official said

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 455 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,24,754, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,357, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 356 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,74,031, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,366, he said.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,49,52,601 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 17,944 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 455; Fatality: 00; Active cases: 2,366; Tests: 17,944.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 19:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU