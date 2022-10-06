Maharashtra logs 198 new Covid cases, 1 death; active tally down to 2,523

-
-
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 198 new coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.
With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,23,453, while the death toll increased to 1,48,350, said the department in a bulletin. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 416 cases and zero fatality. Mumbai registered 80 cases and accounted for the lone coronavirus-related death in the state in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.
The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.82 per cent, while the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.14 per cent. The department said 328 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,72,580 and leaving the state with 2,523 active case. It said 10,534 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their total count to 8,48,96,526. Nashik district in north Maharashtra added 12 new patients, taking the overall count to 4,82,170, health officials said. Eight patients recovered from the infection during the day, raising their cumulative count to 4,73,211. Nashik district has an active caseload of 55, they said. Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 81,23,453; fresh cases 198; death toll 1,48,350; recoveries 79,72,580; active cases 2,523; total tests 8,48,96,526.
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 21:27 IST
