JUST IN
SC directs states, UTs to submit information on welfare schemes for elderly
Uttarkashi avalanche: 12 more bodies retrieved, death toll rises to 16
Delhi: Man held for smuggling wrist watches, including one worth Rs 27 cr
Mumbai sees 80 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 99 recoveries in a day
OPEC output cut: Petrol, diesel price freeze in India just gets longer
Nobel Prize in Literature 2022: A look at past 10 awardees and their work
Haryana sends syrup samples to Kolkata lab after WHO flags Sonipat firm
Mulayam Singh Yadav still in ICU, critical, says Gurugram hospital
Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' earns Rs 38 cr in worldwide collection on day one
Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat suffers minor damages after cattle hit
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
SC directs states, UTs to submit information on welfare schemes for elderly
On 70th birthday, just solitude behind bars for Partha Chatterjee
Business Standard

Maharashtra logs 198 new Covid cases, 1 death; active tally down to 2,523

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 198 new coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

coronavirus

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 198 new coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 81,23,453, while the death toll increased to 1,48,350, said the department in a bulletin. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 416 cases and zero fatality. Mumbai registered 80 cases and accounted for the lone coronavirus-related death in the state in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.82 per cent, while the coronavirus recovery rate was 98.14 per cent. The department said 328 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,72,580 and leaving the state with 2,523 active case. It said 10,534 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the state, pushing up their total count to 8,48,96,526. Nashik district in north Maharashtra added 12 new patients, taking the overall count to 4,82,170, health officials said. Eight patients recovered from the infection during the day, raising their cumulative count to 4,73,211. Nashik district has an active caseload of 55, they said. Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 81,23,453; fresh cases 198; death toll 1,48,350; recoveries 79,72,580; active cases 2,523; total tests 8,48,96,526.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 21:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU