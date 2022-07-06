Mahua Moitra sparks row on Goddess Kaali, BJP demands apology for 'insult'

Trinamool MP on Tuesday sparked a row after she said she has every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. Her remark on Goddess Kaali came when a film poster on Kaali by director Leena Manimekalai stirred controversy after the Goddess was seen smoking in the poster.

Moitra, while speaking at the India Today conclave, said, "For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom."

“I have the freedom to do it (envision a meat-eating goddess) as much as you have the freedom to worship your god as vegetarian and white-clothed,” the Trinamool MP added.

Later, Moitra issued a clarification, as the Krishnanagar MP said she "never backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking".

Soon after her comment, the hit out at the MP for her 'insulting' remark and asked if the " is only for insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses.”

BJP's social media head Amit Malviya said, “ is only for insulting Hindu Goddesses. From MF Hussain to Owaisi to now Moitra, all have selectively targeted the Hindu religion because they know that Hindus are tolerant.”

also demanded an apology from TMC, as the party's vice-president Rathindra Bose said, " supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should clarify it. This is not the first time that such instances have been reported. Earlier too leaders have done the same. We think this is the official stand of the ruling to hurt the sentiment of Hindus to get votes.”

Meanwhile, TMC distanced itself from Moitra's comments and condemned her remarks. The party on Twitter said, “The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments.”