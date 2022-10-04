JUST IN
Business Standard

Mainland China reports 250 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 250 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 151 in Inner Mongolia and 27 in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission's report

IANS  |  Beijing 

Coronavirus, Shanghai

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 250 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 151 in Inner Mongolia and 27 in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission's report.

A total of 626 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Tuesday.

A total of 266 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 243,151.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 10:24 IST

