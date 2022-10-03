Maharashtra sees 180 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 2,739

-
ALSO READ
Thane records 9 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths, total tally crosses 700K
India records 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths in the last 24 hours
Covid-19 cases: Delhi govt urges social distancing as cases spike
Covid booster shots won't be mandatory for all, says K Srinath Reddy
China reports 181 new local cases of Covid; one death in Shanghai
-
Maharashtra on Monday reported 180 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,22,432, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,347, a health department official said.
It is a sizable dip from the 379 cases recorded on Sunday, which had also seen one death due to the infection, he pointed out.
Mumbai accounted for 66 of the new cases, the official said.
The recovery count increased by 357 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,71,346, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,739.
State health department showed the total number of coronavirus tests conducted was 8,48,50,798, including 8,511 in the last 24 hours.
The recovery rate was 98.14 per cent, as per official data.
Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 180; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 2,739; Tests: 8,511.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 20:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU