Business Standard

Maharashtra sees 180 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 2,739

It is a sizable dip from the 379 cases recorded on Sunday, which had also seen one death due to the infection

Topics
Maharashtra | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger at a railway station in Mumbai on January 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shashank Parade)
A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a passenger at a railway station in Mumbai on January 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Shashank Parade)

Maharashtra on Monday reported 180 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,22,432, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,347, a health department official said.

It is a sizable dip from the 379 cases recorded on Sunday, which had also seen one death due to the infection, he pointed out.

Mumbai accounted for 66 of the new cases, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 357 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,71,346, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,739.

State health department showed the total number of coronavirus tests conducted was 8,48,50,798, including 8,511 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate was 98.14 per cent, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 180; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 2,739; Tests: 8,511.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 20:02 IST

