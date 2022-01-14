Major attack averted, says Gambhir as cops, NSG defuse IED in Delhi

-
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from east Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Friday lauded the Delhi Police for averting a major attack in the Ghazipur Flower Market area of the national capital by defusing an Improvised Explosive Device in time."Great job done by the Delhi Police and NSG today in Ghazipur, East Delhi. A major attack averted ahead of Republic Day," said the BJP Parliamentarian in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found concealed in an unattended bag in the Ghazipur Flower Market area which was defused by the bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard. The bomb disposal squad with the help of police personnel dug an approximately 8 feet ditch in an open ground where the bag carrying the IED was disposed. "The NSG conducted a controlled explosion of the recovered IED at around 1.30 p.m.," an official said.
Praising the security personnel, Gambhir said, "We live because they risk everything! #Saviours."
The 40-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been extremely vocal about the issue of terrorism and national security. In November last year, Gambhir received two back-to-back life threats via e-mails from ISIS-Kashmir. The Cyber Cell of the Delhi police traced the location of the threat mails to Karachi in Pakistan. The breakthrough in the investigation was achieved by the newly created Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Ops unit.
