Make in India products must be of global standards: Modi at 'Mann ki Baat'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to substitute foreign-made products they use with items produced in India, and said they should make this resolution for the country in the new year.

In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast of the year, he said people have supported the ‘vocal for local’ campaign started by his government as part of its Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme and asked manufacturers and industry leaders to ensure that world-class products are made in the country. The outgoing year saw the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat echo in society, he said.

“The call of ‘vocal for local’ is reverberating in each and every household…In such a scenario, it is time to ensure that our products meet global standards,” he said, sharing feedback from people about the campaign.

Urging people to prepare a list of items they use and find out those which were manufactured abroad, he said they should substitute them with ‘made in India’ products.

“Let us find out their substitutes made in India and decide that henceforth we shall use products made with the hard work and sweat of the people of India. You make New Year resolutions every year. This time one has to certainly make a resolution for the country,” he said.

He said many shopkeepers have been selling products like toys with the emphasis that they are made in India and customers are also demanding them. “Indeed, this is a big transformation in mindset. A huge change has begun in the minds of our countrymen, that too within a year," he said.

In this context, he also made mention of Kashmiri saffron and said that his government is working to make it a "globally popular brand". The GI tag has given it a unique identity, he said.

First Published: Sun, December 27 2020. 23:57 IST

