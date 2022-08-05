JUST IN
Golfer Aditi Ashok makes disappointing start at LPGA tour in Scotland
CM asks Assam Agriculture Commission members to visit farming clusters
Monsoon Session of Parliament: Centre introduces two bills in Lok Sabha
1 in 8 Covid-19 patients develop long-term symptoms: Lancet study
First Himalayan spice garden inaugurated in Uttarakhand's Ranikhet
130 hate news cases reported between 2019 LS election, Assembly polls 2022
Cloudy morning in Delhi NCR, light to moderate rain expected: IMD
Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll reaches 9, 17 people loose eyesight
Mizoram records 209 new Covid-19 cases, one more fatality: Official
Karnataka HC upholds ban on sale of firecrackers in Bengaluru city
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Golfer Aditi Ashok makes disappointing start at LPGA tour in Scotland
Why ration card necessary for aid under Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi, asks HC
Business Standard

Make MP govt party to plea against Kareena's book: HC to petitioner

The MP High Court has ordered that the state government be made a party to a petition seeking registration of a case against Kareena Kapoor Khan over the title of her book on pregnancy

Topics
Kareena Kapoor | Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Jabalpur 

Kareena Kapoor
File photo of Kareena Kapoor (Photo: PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered that the state government be made a party to a petition seeking registration of a case against Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for using the word 'Bible' in the title of her book on pregnancy.

Advocate Christopher Anthony had moved the high court in July this year, challenging the additional sessions court's February 26 order dismissing his plea seeking the same.

In his plea in the lower court, Anthony had demanded that a first information report (FIR) be filed against Kareena Kapoor Khan for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Christian community by using the word 'Bible' in the title of her book "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible".

The other respondents in the petition are the book's co-author Aditi Shah Bhimjyani, Amazon Online Shopping and Juggernaut Books.

"The petitioner (Anthony) has not impleaded the State as a party. Therefore, he is directed to implead the State as a party," the order passed on Wednesday by the single bench judge of Justice D K Paliwal said.

Anthony told the court that he had filed a complaint at Omti police station in Jabalpur in September 2021 against the actor for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community for using word 'Bible' in the title of her book.

The holy book 'Bible' cannot be compared with the pregnancy of the actor, he said.

Anthony had moved a magistrate court in Jabalpur after the police did not take any action on the complaint.

The magistrate court had dismissed the petition with the observation that prima facie there was nothing objectionable or obscene in publishing the name 'Bible' with the word pregnancy, especially when the petitioner failed to disclose how it hurt their sentiments.

After that, Anthony had approached the sessions court, which also rejected his plea, following which he moved the high court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Kareena Kapoor

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 14:57 IST

`