Hiroshima Day: How many nuclear weapons do different countries have today?
Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll reaches 9, 17 people loose eyesight

A day after the hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, the death toll on Friday reached nine, and 17 people lost their eyesight.

Patna 

The victims belong to villages under Maker and Bheldi police station in Saran district. The majority of the victims had purchased spurious liquor from Dhanuka Toli village. They consumed the liquor at different places on Wednesday night and their health deteriorated after that.

Two persons, named Chandan Kumar (35) and Kamal Mahto (60), died on Thursday morning. The Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena also confirmed the incident. He said that the preliminary investigation revealed that they had consumed the spurious liquor.

The other deceased were identified as Om Nath Mahto, Chandeshwar Mahto, Sakaldeep Mahto, Dhaniram Mahto, Rajnath Mahto and two others. They died between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

As soon as the information about the hooch tragedy appeared in the region, the SHO and circle officers of Maker, Bheldi and Amnaur reached the houses of victims with forensic experts. They collected the samples and also registered statements of the family members of the deceased and critically ill persons.

The critically ill persons were admitted in Sadar hospital Chapra and PMCH Patna. The police said that 17 persons have lost their eyesight and they are fighting for their lives in the hospitals as well. The toll is expected to rise further.

Bihar is a dry state where liquor has been banned since April 2016.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 12:26 IST

