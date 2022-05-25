Madhya Pradesh ministerial group agrees to reduce import duty on beer, wine

-
ALSO READ
Newsmaker: Cultivating image of Hindutva ambassador Narottam Mishra
Jet Airways says its VP-operations Sudhir Gaur has quit the company
AAP announces eleventh list of candidates for Punjab Assembly polls
Over 33,000 cases filed under SC/ST Atrocities Act in MP in 4 yrs: Data
Over 150 people booked for disturbing peace in MP's Neemuch district
-
A group of ministers (GoM) in the Madhya Pradesh government deliberating on excise matters has given the consent to reduce the import duty on beer and wine in the state, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the ministerial group headed by Mishra on Tuesday.
"Various issues related to the excise policy for 2022-23 were discussed during the meeting. The GoM has agreed on reducing the import duty on beer from Rs 30 to Rs 20 per bulk litre, Mishra said in a statement.
The GoM group also approved a departmental proposal to reduce the import duty on wine from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per proof litre, he said.
Madhya Pradesh Excise Minister Jagdish Devda, Forest Minister Vijay Shah and other senior officials of the excise department were present in the meeting.
The GoM will again hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss various issues, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU