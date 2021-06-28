Malaysia to extend nationwide lockdown until Covid-19 is contained

-
-
Malaysia will extend its current restrictions until the Covid-19 pandemic is further contained, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has announced.
In a statement on Sunday, Muhyiddin said the national recovery plan, which is divided into four phases, would see phase 1 remain in place until the targeted threshold are met, Xinhua news agency reported.
A nationwide lockdown has been effective in Malaysia since June 1, which bans all economic and social activities except essential services.
The country will move into Phase 2 if fresh daily infections dropped below 4,000 and at least 10 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.
Phase 2 will see workplaces have up to 80 per cent of staff return to work with some additional non-essential sectors being allowed to operate.
Malaysia reported another 5,586 new Covid cases on Sunday, bringing the national total to 734,048.
Another 60 more fatalities were also reported, which increased the overall death toll to 4,944.
