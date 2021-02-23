Maharashtra CM to hold meeting with BMC to review Covid-19 situation

Chief Minister is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and officials, to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

This meeting comes amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state which has alarmed government officials. 5,210 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed on Monday evening.

"Today, newly 5,210 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 5,035 patients have been cured today. Totally 1999982 patients are cured and discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 53,113," Tope tweeted.

The patient recovery rate in is 94.96 per cent, State Health Minister added.

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, on Sunday had said that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

In a video address, Thackeray had said, "Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide. has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules.

