Mamata govt has turned 'Shiksha' into 'Ashiksha': Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister on Saturday, attacked the Chief Minister and the Bengal government over the alleged scams in state recruitments.

Talking to reporters here in Kolkata, Pradhan said, "In government, 'Shiksha' (education) has been turned into 'Ashiksha' (lack of education). They (TMC) see education as 'tolabazi' and cut money."

"Scams happened during the state recruitments, and even in mid-day meal scheme. The people have seen all this," he added.

Notably, former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are facing a probe into the School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers' Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the PMLA Special Court, Kolkata.

