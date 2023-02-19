Mamata govt has turned 'Shiksha' into 'Ashiksha': Dharmendra Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
Centre open to views on new education policy, says Dharmendra Pradhan
14,500 schools to be upgraded under PM-SHRI scheme, says PM Modi
New Educational Policy aims to assimilate ancient with modern: Pradhan
Odisha: Pradhan writes to Tomar, seeks probe into farmers' insurance scheme
Delhi's education system hollow, a gimmick, says Dharmendra Pradhan
-
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, attacked the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Bengal government over the alleged scams in state recruitments.
Talking to reporters here in Kolkata, Pradhan said, "In Mamata Banerjee government, 'Shiksha' (education) has been turned into 'Ashiksha' (lack of education). They (TMC) see education as 'tolabazi' and cut money."
"Scams happened during the state recruitments, and even in mid-day meal scheme. The people have seen all this," he added.
Notably, former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.
Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers' Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the PMLA Special Court, Kolkata.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 08:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU