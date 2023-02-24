JUST IN
I-T department detects Rs 2,500 crore default at MP mining centres
Cable operators to sign new agreements, broadcasters resume connection
HP govt issues order against posting of state employees in home districts
Jammu industry body threatens to shutdown if govt fails to withdraw order
Over 71,000 Vibrant Gujarat projects implemented: Socio Economic review
Bihar cabinet approves $50,000 for developing fog alert system with US-NCAR
Examination help centres to be set up for CUET-UG aspirants, says UGC
India slips to 43rd rank in US intellectual property rights index
India can help shape outcomes expected at COP28: UNFCCC executive secy
Victim has fundamental right to fair investigation and trial, says SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Cable operators to sign new agreements, broadcasters resume connection
icon-arrow-left
Digi gender divide worsened in India in recent years, says report
Business Standard

I-T department detects Rs 2,500 crore default at MP mining centres

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Friday conducted surprise inspections at mining offices in four districts of Madhya Pradesh and detected defaults aggregating to over Rs 2,500 crore, sources said

Topics
Income Tax department | Madhya Pradesh

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Tax collections

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Friday conducted surprise inspections at mining offices in four districts of Madhya Pradesh and detected defaults aggregating to over Rs 2,500 crore, sources said.

During the inspections, various issues of non-compliances of provisions of tax collections at source (TCS) under Section 206 of Income Tax Act, 1961, were detected, official sources privy to the development told IANS.

The officials found that no TCS was collected on royalty amount of Rs 1,600 crore, which was collected from a private firm by the district minding office. Similarly, no TCS was collected on the ammount payed by the lessee towards the district mineral foundation (DMF) and national mineral exploration test (NMET), amounting to around Rs 552 crore.

Further, it also found that no TCS was collected on the penalty levied in the cases of illegal mining transportation and storage. The officials also found that district mineral foundation trusts were not filing income returns and audit reports as per the mandatory procedure.

"A total TCS/TDS default of Rs 2,500 crore were detected during the inspections at four districts, and further investigation was underway," a source said.

--IANS

pd/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Income Tax department

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 23:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU