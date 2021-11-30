Mamata to meet Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut in Mumbai today

-
A meeting between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take place at Mumbai's Nariman point at 8 pm on Tuesday.
Informing about the meeting, Raut told the media, "A meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray will take place in Mumbai today at 8 pm. I will also join the meeting."
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena in a statement informed that due to health issues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be meeting Banerjee.
"Due to health issues, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray won't be meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her two-day visit to Mumbai. She has earlier announced that she will be meeting CM over several issues," the statement said.
Banerjee, during her visit to Delhi, had said that she will visit Mumbai on November 30 and meet her Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.
"I will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar Ji during my visit to Mumbai between November 30 and December 1," Banerjee had told reporters.
Notably, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo has been holding talks to unite all Opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) keeping the 2024 general elections in mind.
