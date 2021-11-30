No caste-wise census, except of SCs, STs, since Independence: Govt

-
The Centre on Tuesday said it has not enumerated caste-wise population, other than SCs and STs, in Census since the Independence.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in the Lok Sabha in reply to a question on whether the government has formulated any scheme or policy for caste-based census.
Rai said castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated in the decadal Census.
"Government of India has not enumerated caste-wise population, other than SCs and STs, in Census since Independence," he said in the written reply.
The minister said the Census Schedule is designed in consultation with various stakeholders, including central ministers.
The intent of the government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on March 28, 2019. However, due to outbreak of COVID-19, the Census activities have been postponed, he said. PTI ACB
