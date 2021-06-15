Man claiming to be Oracle's senior exec, his wife booked in cheating case

-
Senior executive of multi-national technology firm Oracle, Pradeep Agarwal and his wife were booked by Hyderabad Police for cheating customers by collecting huge advance amounts for the projects using the goodwill of the Oracle company, reported ANI.
Agarwal, a senior sales director, Cloud ERP, Oracle and his wife Meenu Agarwal have been booked under Section 406, 420, 506 IPC, and the police served notices to them on Monday at their residence in Gurugram.
Oracle in its statement said: “Oracle has zero involvement in this matter. We would also like to state that Pradeep Aggarwal is not the Oracle India Head.”
Agarwal, at Oracle, has territorial responsibility of the North and West region. According to Agarwal’s LinkedIn profile he has been with Oracle for three years and 10 months. His profile also shows that he worked at Google India. His Likedin profile says that he was the founding country head (Indian Subcontinent), Google For Work.
Meenu Agarwal headed MADS Creation, a Gurugram-based interior company. The report said, she duped clients in and around NCR region by taking huge advance project money and executed inferior quality of work and in some cases, she has left the work incomplete and vanished.
The police report also said that the mastermind behind MADs Creation was Pradeep Agarwal. “Both Pradeep Agarwal and his wife were exploiting the goodwill and reputation of Oracle India for trapping the customer,” said the police, according to ANI report.
