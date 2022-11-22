JUST IN
MHA's digital nod mandatory for foreign hospitality to govt servants
Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain prison inmate, says report
National capital sees minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius today
Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN defence ministers meet, discuss boosting ties
Delhi HC rejects Future Group's plea to terminate arbitration before SIAC
CV Ananda Bose to take oath as new governor of West Bengal on Wednesday
Adani Group's open offer for NDTV to begin today: What has happened so far
India condemns recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch by N Korea
Metro operations on Grey Line unavailable for one hour, say officials
Data story: India records 294 new Covid cases; active tally at 6,209
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
National capital sees minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius today
Business Standard

Man giving massage to Satyendar Jain prison inmate, says report

The masseur who was seen in video footage giving a massage to Satyendar Jain is not a physiotherapist but an inmate of the Tihar Jail, sources said

Topics
Satyendar Jain | Delhi government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister

The masseur who was seen in video footage giving a massage to Satyendar Jain is not a physiotherapist but an inmate of the Tihar Jail, sources said on Tuesday, even as AAP had claimed that the jailed Delhi minister was receiving physiotherapy.

The Aam Aadmi Party had drawn flak on Saturday after videos of Jain purportedly receiving massage and meeting visitors in his prison cell emerged, with the BJP and the Congress demanding his sacking and questioning the "silence" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of doing "cheap" politics on health issues by illegally leaking CCTV footage.

However, sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku.

"He is lodged in the prison in connection with a rape case and sections of the Pocso Act. Rinku is not a physiotherapist," the sources said.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the claims, while the BJP slammed the ruling party.

"Shameful @ArvindKejriwal Doctors have confirmed that it is not Physiotherapy and moreover the Person giving massage to Saryendra Jain in Tihar Jail is a rapist, accused under the POCSO, and not a physiotherapist as claimed and endorsed by you!" BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Satyendar Jain

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 11:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU