Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh area, taken into police custody; no casualty

A man on Saturday fired two rounds in air in the Shaheen Bagh area, where an anti-CAA protest is on, following which he was taken into custody by police, eyewitnesses said.
No one was injured in the incident which occurred at around 4:53 pm.
According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since over a month.
The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.
The incident comes days after a local contractor armed with a gun had come to the site and asked the people to end the protest.
On Thursday, a youth had fired on anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia injuring a student.
#WATCH Delhi: Man who fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh has been taken away from the spot by police.
The man claims to be Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border). pic.twitter.com/6xHxREQOe1— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020
