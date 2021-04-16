Mandatory for people entering Manipur to produce Covid-19 negative report

-
ALSO READ
US Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf resigns over Capitol Hill violence
Mumbai's new top cop had played key role during 26/11 attacks
Extortion notices by banned outfit appear in Tripura village: Police
NHRC issues notice to MP govt, police over 'gangrape' of woman in lock-up
Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha takes oath as new Chief Information Commissioner
-
The Manipur government has issued
an order making it mandatory for all persons entering the state to produce a negative COVID-19 test report, an official said on Friday.
The official said the order shall become effective from April 18.
The order issued by Deputy Secretary, Health department, Soiminlian Lengen on Thursday said that "All persons entering Manipur, whether by air or by road, and irrespective of place of origin, shall be allowed entry only on mandatory production of a negative RT-PCR/TrueNat/CB-NAAT COVID-19 test report taking within 72 hours from arrival in Manipur."
The order further said that all Army and Central Armed Police Forces units are instructed to arrange for COVID-19 testing of their personnel entering Manipur.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police and Nodal Officer COVID-19 of Manipur Police, Elangbam Priyokumar Singh in a press release said 284 people were fined on Thursday for not wearing face masks in public places, spitting in public and violating the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state government.
He said the police collected Rs Rs 45,350 as fine from the 284 people for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the state.
Manipur on Thursday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 29,579. The state now has 141 active COVID-19 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU