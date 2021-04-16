Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harsimrat Badal test positive for Covid-19

-
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday tested positive for coronavirus.
In a tweet, the Congress general secretary said, I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning.
Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions, 53-year-old Surjewala, who is a former Haryana minister, said.
Badal, a former Union minister, said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.
I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest, the 54-year-old SAD MP from Punjab's Bathinda said.
Badal's husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.
