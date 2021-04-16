India reports highest-ever single-day spike with 2,17,353 Covid-19 cases

A record single-day rise of 2,17,353new infections took India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to1,42,91,917,while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to1,74,308 with 1,185 new fatalities,the highest since September 19, 2020,the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 37th day in a row, the active cases have increased to15,69,743,comprising 10.98per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate dropped to 87.80 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at1,35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,25,47,866,while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.22 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,26,34,76,625 samples have been tested up to April 15with14,73,210 samples being tested on Thursday.

