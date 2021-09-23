Govt releases guidelines for health workers for post-Covid management

-
ALSO READ
Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo 2020 to curb Covid-19
China's southeastern Fujian province reports new Covid-19 outbreak
Govt considers adding 2-DG drug to national Covid treatment protocol
WHO warns against use of ivermectin to treat coronavirus infections
Modification of coronavirus treatment protocol: Delhi HC rejects PIL
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday released guidelines on the treatment of sequelae of COVID-19 which will help in building the capacity of doctors, nurses, paramedics and community health workers across India to deal with long-term effects of the coronavirus infection.
The minister said that the modules have been prepared to provide guidance to doctors and healthcare workers to deal with the issue of long-term effects of COVID-19, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
He said that proactive and comprehensive treatment of COVID-19 is required to ensure minimum side effects and no negative effect of the treatment.
"We have witnessed the consequences of post-Covid effect in patients due to taking higher doses of steroids like cases of Mucormycosis. It is important to take medicines, with less or negligible side effects. If we are alert beforehand, it will be fruitful in tackling the future consequences of Covid," he was quoted as saying in the statement.
"The perceptions related to post-Covid that are perpetuating in our society like fears, mental health issues resulting due to Covid are important to be tackled. So, it's important to understand these post-Covid issues and resolve them," Mandaviya stated.
Efforts have been made by the resource persons across the country for the management of these post-COVID-19 complications to prepare the sequelae modules. These are very specialised modules prepared keeping in mind various fields of healthcare professionals, he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar emphasised on the need to tackle mental health issues and to reach the last mile, the statement said.
"This pandemic has put an unprecedented challenge on our health and healthcare system. Mental health care is a big challenge for a country with such a large population. We need to build our capacity to tackle this challenge of mental health," Pawar was quoted as saying in the statement.
If the frontline workers are equipped with proper knowledge and training, they can become a valuable resource in the fight against these post-COVID-19 challenges.
"When we are trying to equip ourselves to fight against post-Covid consequences, it's also important to take these to the last mile. The training modules for mental health and other issues have been prepared based on the needs expressed by state health experts," she said, adding that all should work together to ensure that COVID-19 becomes the last human pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU