Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo 2020 to curb Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Indian hockey team can break medal drought in Olympics 2021: Dhanraj Pillay
India to send 228-strong contingent to Olympics 2021, 119 athletes in it
Tested and tracked ! Olympic visitors set for Tokyo 2020
No branded apparel, only India will be written on Olympics apparel: Rijiju
-
Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.
The “very significant change” to traditional medal ceremonies in the 339 events was revealed on Wednesday by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.
"The medals will not be given around the neck,” Bach told international media on a conference call from Tokyo.
"They will be presented to the athlete on a tray and then the athlete will take the medal him or herself.
Check Tokyo 2020 full schedule and opening ceremony time here
"It will be made sure that the person who will put the medal on the tray will do so only with disinfected gloves, so that the athlete can be sure that nobody touched them before.” The Olympic approach is different to soccer in Europe where UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has personally hung medals around the necks of players at competition finals in recent weeks.
Ceferin also shook hands with Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Euro 2020 medal and trophy presentation in London on Sunday. His save in a penalty shootout clinched the title for Italy against England.
Bach confirmed Wednesday that in Tokyo “there will be no handshakes and there will be no hugs during the ceremony.” Olympic medals are typically presented by an IOC member or a leading official in a sport's governing body.
Check India's archery events full schedule and live telecast details here
The IOC had previously said medalists and ceremony officials would have to wear masks.
With no paying spectators allowed to attend most Olympic events, what Bach described as an “immersive sound system” will try to create atmosphere for the athletes in the stadiums and venues.
Crowd noise recorded fromeach event at previous Olympics will be fed into the arena as one of several ways to support the athletes, he said.
Some athletes will be connected after their event via screens to their families, friends and fan clubs at home, while fans will be able to send video clips of up to six seconds that can be displayed next to the field of play.
The Tokyo Olympics open July 23 in a state of emergency and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor