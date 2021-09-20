JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Centre yet to give time for meeting on stubble burning, bio-decomposer: Rai
Business Standard

Mandaviya urges all AIIMS to coordinate to provide best healthcare

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that the best healthcare can be provided to the public.

Topics
Mansukh Lal Mandaviya | AIIMS | healthcare

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kerala: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attends a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to review the COVID-19 situation in the state
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that the best healthcare can be provided to the public.

Mandaviya on Monday held a review meeting of six AIIMS in the country from AIIMS, New Delhi.

"Today a review meeting of six AIIMS of the country was held from AIIMS, New Delhi. In AIIMS, there was discussion about the construction work and research of modern infrastructure and specialist departments of many diseases. I call upon all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that we can provide best healthcare to the public," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, September 20 2021. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.