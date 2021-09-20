Mandaviya urges all AIIMS to coordinate to provide best healthcare

-
ALSO READ
Active black fungus cases at 27,142: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Health Minister Mandaviya to visit Kerala, Assam to review Covid situation
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
Take adequate steps to contain inter-state Covid infection: Mandaviya
Union Health Minister lauds Covid-19 prevention steps in Kerala
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday urged all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that the best healthcare can be provided to the public.
Mandaviya on Monday held a review meeting of six AIIMS in the country from AIIMS, New Delhi.
"Today a review meeting of six AIIMS of the country was held from AIIMS, New Delhi. In AIIMS, there was discussion about the construction work and research of modern infrastructure and specialist departments of many diseases. I call upon all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that we can provide best healthcare to the public," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU