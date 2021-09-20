Meeting with VP Harris, Tim Cook also on cards during PM Modi's US visit

-
ALSO READ
Siri spills the beans on Apple event. Block your calendars for April 20
Apple considers launching 'rugged' smartwatch for extreme sports
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
After 23 years, Tim Cook doubts he will be at Apple for another 10
Apple chief executive Tim Cook collects $750 million in final payout
-
New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United States this week where he will be following a marathon schedule and will hold a series of back to back high-level meetings.
PM Modi will be arriving in Washington DC on September 22 and the next morning he will be meeting with the top US CEO's.
A meeting with Apple chief Tim Cook is also on the cards. However, officials did not confirm the details of the meet and told ANI that the schedule is still being worked out.
After back-to-back meetings with top business honchos of the US, PM Modi is also expected to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris, an Indian origin woman who rose to such rank in the US for the first time. As if now there is no official announcement of the meeting.
PM will also meet Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison and Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on the same day.
PM Modi will hold the first physical bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and participate in the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in Washington on September 24.
Dinner is also organised during PM Modi's visit. Interestingly UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit is also coinciding with PM Modi's visit to Washington, there is also a likelihood of them meeting too.
On September 24 evening, PM Modi will be proceeding to New York where next day he will deliver a speech at United Nations General Assembly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU