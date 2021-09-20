Govt to bear expenses of students joining professional courses, says TN CM

-
The Tamil Nadu government will bear the tuition fees among others of students enrolling in professional courses in the State under the 7.5 per cent quota in professional courses, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.
The Tamil Nadu government had last month set apart 7.5 per cent reservation on "preferential basis" to state government school students for their admissions to engineering, agriculture, veterinary, law and other professional degree courses offered in government, aided and private institutions.
Handing over admission orders to 50 engineering aspirants here to mark the rollout, Stalin said 10,000 government school students aspiring for engineering courses would benefit from the reservation in the current academic year while 350 others would enter agriculture, veterinary, fishery and law courses.
"The government has come forward to bear the tuition fees, hostel fees and even counselling fees for students of government schools entering professional colleges via the 7.5 per cent quota," the chief minister said.
The reservation was part of the ruling DMK's attempt to ensure quality higher education for students studying in state-run schools, especially in rural areas, Stalin added.
Students who had studied from classes VI to XII in such schools will benefit from the new quota, he said.
