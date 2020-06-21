JUST IN
BJP hopes Mamata's 'poor' handling of Covid will push voters towards it
Manipur political crisis: 'Ambitious' Conrad Sangma playing on both fronts

In April, then Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh of the NPP was stripped of his portfolios by Biren Singh following a controversy over rice allocation during the lockdown

Aditi Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Manipur is in the grips of a political crisis. Again? You might ask. The reason: There’s a structural problem in Meghalaya and Manipur that will lead to recurrent instability unless it is resolved.

The name of the problem is Conrad Sangma. Last week, Manipur Congress legislative party leader Okram Ibobi Singh wrote to Governor Najma Heptulla, seeking a special Assembly session to adopt a no-confidence motion against incumbent N Biren Singh’s government and to invite the newly formed Secular Progressive Front to form the government under his leadership. The front was formed ...

First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 16:53 IST

