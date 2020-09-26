Manipur's Covid-19 tally tops 10,000-mark with 260 fresh cases

Manipur's COVID-19 caseload went



past the 10,000-mark with 260 fresh cases, including 20 security personnel, an official said on Saturday.

The northeastern state's tally now stands at 10,051.

The death toll rose to 64 after a 57-year-old woman from Imphal East succumbed to the virus, he said.

Imphal West District reported the highest number of 120 new infections, followed by 36 from Imphal East, 21 from Thoubal and 20 from Churachandpur, the official said.

At least 79 people have been cured of the disease since Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,681.

Manipur has 2,306 active cases at present, including 410 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, he added.

