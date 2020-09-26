Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: 2,311 new cases, 29 deaths reported

-
-
Madhya Pradesh on Saturday saw
2,311 new coronavirus cases, pushing its case count to 1,19,899, the state health department said.
The death toll in the state due to the pandemic went up to 2,181 with 29 fatalities in the past 24 hours, it said in a statement in the evening.
Seven persons died in Indore, four in Bhopal, three in Gwalior, two each in Jabalpur, Khargone, Hoshangabad and Tikamgarh, one each in Sagar, Neemuch, Betul, Damoh, Khandwa, Anuppur and Agar Malwa.
2,252 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the recoveries in the state to 95,490.
Indore reported the highest number of new infections at 445, followed by 273 in Bhopal, 199 in Jabalpur and 151 cases in Gwalior.
The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 22,129, including 538 deaths.
Bhopal's overall case tally stood at 16,460 including 375 mortalities.
The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 10,121 and 8,979, respectively.
At 3,966, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal and Gwalior have 2,136 and 1,906 such cases, respectively, officials said.
In September so far, 55,934 new coronavirus cases and 787 fatalities have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.
Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,19,899, new cases 2,311, death toll 2,181, recovered 95,490, active cases 22,228, total number of people tested 19,52,747.
