JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Ahmedabad coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases in district cross 36,000
Business Standard

Cinema halls to reopen in West Bengal from Oct 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Cinema halls and open air theatres will be allowed to operate in West Bengal from October 1 with limited number of participants, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

Topics
Coronavirus | Mamata Banerjee | Lockdown

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks during a meeting, in Kolkata.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Cinema halls and open air

theatres will be allowed to operate in West Bengal from October 1 with limited number of participants, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

She also said musical, dance and magic shows would be permitted in the state from next month.

"To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols," the chief minister said on Twitter.

Cinema halls have remained shut since the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began in late March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, September 26 2020. 21:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU