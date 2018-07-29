Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds 'team effort' in Thai rescue operation

Prime Minister on Sunday praised the team effort showcased in the Thai cave rescue operation, in which a soccer team, which was trapped inside the cave for days, was saved.

Addressing the nation through the 46th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister said that the sense of responsibility displayed during the entire operation was amazing.

Lauding the efforts of the rescuers and the authorities in the operation, Prime Minister Modi said that "everyone got involved in the rescue mission like a team".

"Government, parents, media, countrymen everyone displayed extraordinary patience. Everyone got involved in the rescue mission like a team. The restrained behaviour, is a lesson for all," he said adding that wonders happen when entire humanity comes together.

On July 8, 11 teenage boys and the football coach of the Wild Boars soccer team which was trapped inside Tham Luang cave in Thailand for days, without food and water was rescued.

In his address, the Prime Minister also raised concern over the irregular rainfall across India and stressed on the importance of environment protection. "Mankind has chosen a path that conflict with nature. This conflict turns nature against us. This calls for a more responsible attitude towards nature," he said.