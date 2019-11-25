Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category, aided by moderate wind speed

-
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' categoryon Monday morning.
As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's air quality index was 218 at 9.10 am.
Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR further dropped on Sunday with moderate winds sweeping the region.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
