Maharashtra records 186 Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities in 24 hrs

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 186 new coronavirus infections including 112 in state capital Mumbai and zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.
The day before, the state had recorded 153 new cases including 102 in Mumbai, and four fatalities. On Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,77,264 and death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,838. Mumbai recorded 112 fresh cases. Maharashtra now has 955 active cases.
The districts of Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Jalgaon, Latur, Osmanabad, Washim, Wardha, Bhandara and Chandrapur has zero active cases. As many as 174 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered cases to 77,28,471.
As many as 27,360 coronavirus tests were conducted in 24 hours, which took the tally of tests conducted in the state to 78,77,264.
Fresh cases: 186; New fatalities: zero; Active cases: 955; Tests conducted: 27,360.
