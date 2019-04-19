Master Chef Blumenthal mesmerises an Indian audience with his magic wand

At Rs 20,000 a ticket, is conjuring up a feast for nearly 100 people in New Delhi on Saturday night. Blumenthal has been called many things by many people: alchemist, magician, sorcerer, chef with a scientist’s brain—the accolades and the applause for the stocky bald man with beady eyes would put film stars to shame in a country where they are revered as demi-gods. Heston was brought down to India by Marriott India for their F&B (Food and Beverage) programme Masters of Marriott and these culinary experiences (dinners) have been curated as part of this programme. Heston is the third world renowned chef to be brought down for Masters of Marriott since its launch earlier this year.

Heston’s first showing, as it were, was in Mumbai on Friday where a select group of the city’s elite were treated to a five-course meal. The non-vegetarian menu that was served at the Marriott’s sprawling property next to the Mumbai airport at Sahar included his iconic lamb scotch eggs with pea and mint soup, roasted scallops, powdered duck and macerated strawberries.

For Rs 20,000 a plate, were there enough takers? Our question is met with the derision that is usually reserved for philistines in a room full of sophisticates. Tickets went in the snap of a finger. Listed on Bookmyshow and sold through the hotel, the meals were all sold out within a few days of being put up for sale.

Blumental is completely self-taught and has a legion of fans across the world. Some of them were in attendance at a special meeting organised by the Marriot in Mumbai on Friday; chefs, and rocked on their heels as they waited for the gates to open and then rushed in to grab a seat as close to their hero as they could get.

Hailed more as a magician who can spin a culinary blowout from almost nothing and who has been described as an alchemist in the kitchen, Blumenthal says he was terrible at science subjects in school. And yet he is known for the science he brings to the kitchen. His trademarked food-pairing technique has admirers all over the world.





Plating techniques of Heston Blumenthal

How did he get here? Observation and awareness says the man who is pumped up with energy even after a full day of meeting and acquiescing to the numerous requests for a selfie and sound byte.

“The beauty of human beings is that they can observe and learn, make connections by joining dots,” he says stressing upon the need to be aware – being in sync with one’s inner self when indulging in a gastronomical experience. One’s state of mind and the feelings one is in possession of at the time of rustling up a dish or eating it, has a direct correlation with how it feels on the palate,” says owner of The Fat Duck, an English restaurant awarded three and voted the World’s Best Restaurant in 2005, and also a string of other prime establishments.

Blumenthal waxes philosophical on food. As human beings he says, we are uniquely enabled to be emotionally charged about things around us. We can observe and learn and by putting our hearts into our heads, perhaps, turn into better versions of ourselves and create magic. For much of Blumenthal’s life, this has been his way of doing things.

When he started the Fat Duck, he had no money, no formal training and very few who believed in him. But

then he went to work behind the kitchen counter and much like Cinderella’s fairy godmother, the pumpkin turned into a golden chariot.

Blumenthal has studied India in detail, especially the way in which Indian and British cuisines have influenced each other. “I went as far back as the Victorian age,” he says adding that he will soon dig a little more into the past for an upcoming TV show. The curry is Britain’s national dish today he says, his eyes gleaming at the irony of talking curry at an Indian table. And yeah, he says, I know it is not an authentic Indian dish but it is an authentic British Indian one.

Drama and entertainment come with the territory when one is near the Even the simple act of sipping on wine, he turns it into a marvelous spin on a magic carpet. Close your eyes he commands to the small group gathered around his table, now imagine a person you love and let the emotions flow and sip at your wine. And then, he whispers, think of one you despise and do the same. Voila, he says, there is magic in food for you. For those who have signed up for an evening of pure Blumenthal delicacies, they can expect some melodrama on the side.