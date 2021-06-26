Matt Hancock quits as UK health secretary after social distancing row

-
ALSO READ
US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on Covid: Fauci
AstraZeneca updates Covid-19 vaccine efficacy rate to 76%
2,323 cases of Indian Covid variant recorded in UK: Health secy Hancock
Television news broadcasters demand exemption from new IT rules
Vaccines less effective against variant first found in India: UK expert
-
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has resigned after he breached social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague, according to media reports on Saturday.
In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Hancock said the government "owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down".
The 42-year-old minister reiterated his apology for "breaking the guidance" and he apologised to "my family and loved ones", the BBC reported.
His resignation comes after pictures emerged of him with Gina Coladangelo, reportedly taken on May 6.
'The Sun' newspaper showed Hancock in a tight embrace and kissing 43-year-old Coladangelo, a former lobbyist and adviser in his Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
The Opposition Labour and Liberal Democrat parties on Friday demanded his removal as the extra-marital affair evidence from last month breached the coronavirus lockdown guidance of close contact only within a strict household bubble amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU