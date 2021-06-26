Chandigarh Covid-19 update: First case of Delta Plus variant detected

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Now in 85 countries, Delta variant expected to become dominant lineage: WHO
UK reports 35,204 cases of Delta Covid -19 variant in last week, up by 46%
Ukraine, North Macedonia need points after Euro 2020 losses
Decoded: How Delta variant, first found in India, is spreading across globe
-
The first case of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus was detected in Chandigarh on Saturday, according to an official statement.
A total of 50 samples were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) lab for whole genome sequencing (WGS).
"Out of the results received, variant of concern (VOC) has been detected in 35 samples. One Alpha variant (B.1.1.1.7), 33 Delta variant (B.1.617.2) and one Delta Plus variant (AY.1) have been reported in the samples sent for WGS, the statement said.
The sample of a 35-year-old resident, who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22, has been detected with Delta Plus variant (AY.1), it said.
Samples of four high-risk family contacts, who tested positive for the infection in May, have been sent to the NCDC on Saturday.
Also, 29 samples for the period of June have been sent to the NCDC and the results are awaited, the statement said.
The Delta Plus variant has increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU