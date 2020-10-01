Mayawati seeks President's rule in UP after Hathras, Balrampur gang-rapes

-
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday demanded imposition of President's rule in the state, following the rape and murder of another Dalit woman in Balrampur district.
Mayawati said that the Hathras incident had led to outrage across the nation and she thought that the Yogi Adityanath government would take steps to curb such incidents from taking place.
"I feel that anti-social elements have taken over the state completely and there is no rule of law left in Uttar Pradesh. The Balrampur incident is a replay of what happened in Hathras. In such circumstances I request that President's rule should be imposed in the state," she said.
The BSP leader further said that as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was unable to ensure law and order in Uttar Pradesh, it would be better if he returned to his 'Gorakhnath Math'.
"The BJP should entrust the government to some another leader who can manage things better," she added.
--IANS
amita/sdr/
