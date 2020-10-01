Soldier killed in Pak firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector

A soldier was killed in action in ceasefire violation by in the Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

violated the ceasefire on Wednesday night, officials said.

The soldier has been identified as Lance Naik Karnail Singh.

"GOC @ Whiteknight_IA & all ranks salute the braveheart Lance Naik Karnail Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in Krishna Ghati Sector on the night of 30 Sep'20 & offer condolences to his family," the army said in a tweet.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC in the Kupwara district of the Kashmir valley, and to the south of Pir Panchal in Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu.

has been targeting the civilian areas and defence positions with long range mortars and small arms.

The army said it is giving a benefiting response to all acts of aggression by Pakistan along the LoC.

--IANS

zi/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)