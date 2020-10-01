BJP workers protest demanding reopening of weekly market in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the national capital hold protest on Wednesday, demanding the re-opening of weekly markets.
Weekly markets in the city were closed since March 25 due to coronavirus induced lockdown. Earlier, the Delhi government allowed the opening of the market on a trial basis till August 30.
Delhi on Wednesday reported 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases and 41 deaths. According to the Delhi government bulletin, the total count of coronavirus cases in Delhi has gone up to 2,79,715, including 26,908 active cases, 2,47,446 recoveries/discharges/migration, and 5,361 deaths.
