Southern Railway division introduces QR-based booking system at 61 stations

The Palakkad division of Southern Railway has introduced QR code-enabled unreserved ticket booking system through the Railway UTS App at all its 61 stations, including Mangaluru central and Mangaluru junction.
An option for QR code booking has been enabled in the app under the book ticket' menu. The feature will not be available for the halt stations managed by private agents in the Southern Railway routes, a railway release here said.
By scanning the QR code at the station, passengers may enter the ticketing system and select their destination to proceed to payment, which may be made through railway wallet, UPI, debit or credit card or net banking.
Platform ticket and renewal of season ticket, too, is possible through the QR code system, the release said.
First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 22:26 IST
