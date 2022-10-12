JUST IN
Drug regulator halts production at Maiden Pharma's Sonipat unit
Cabinet approves Rs 6,600 crore scheme 'PM-DevINE' for North-Eastern states
172 workers at 56 airports found drunk on duty between Jan-July: DGCA
Unseasonal rains are impacting small farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar
Govt forms panel to study WHO reports on deaths linked to 4 Indian syrups
Kerala human sacrifice case: Prime accused labelled a 'psychopath, pervert'
No citizen can be prosecuted under scrapped section 66A of IT Act: SC
Chhatrasal murder case: Court frames charges against wrestler Sushil Kumar
Cabinet approves payment of productivity linked bonus to railway employees
Cabinet approves development of container terminal at Deendayal Port
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Maharashtra records 476 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 2,455
Business Standard

Southern Railway division introduces QR-based booking system at 61 stations

The Palakkad division of Southern Railway has introduced QR code-enabled ticket booking system through the Railway UTS App at all its 61 stations, including Mangaluru central and Mangaluru junction

Topics
Indian Railways | Southern Railway | Railway Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Indian Railways

The Palakkad division of Southern Railway has introduced QR code-enabled unreserved ticket booking system through the Railway UTS App at all its 61 stations, including Mangaluru central and Mangaluru junction.

An option for QR code booking has been enabled in the app under the book ticket' menu. The feature will not be available for the halt stations managed by private agents in the Southern Railway routes, a railway release here said.

By scanning the QR code at the station, passengers may enter the ticketing system and select their destination to proceed to payment, which may be made through railway wallet, UPI, debit or credit card or net banking.

Platform ticket and renewal of season ticket, too, is possible through the QR code system, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Railways

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 22:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.