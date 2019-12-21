MEA summons top Malaysian diplomat over Mahathir's take on Citizenship Act

India on Saturday lodged a strong protest with Malaysia over its Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's criticism of the new citizenship law, saying such comments were not in sync with established diplomatic practice of non-interference in any country's internal affairs.

The Charge d'Affairs of Malaysian embassy was summoned to the External Affairs Ministry and he was conveyed India's anguish over Mohamad's comments, official sources said.

The Malaysian prime minister, at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, criticised the citizenship law and voiced concerns over "difficulties" being faced by minorities in India.

The Malaysian diplomat was conveyed that the remarks by Mohamad were "insensitive" and that he was ill-informed on the issue, the sources said, adding Malaysia was asked to take a long-term and strategic view of the bilateral relations.

The sources said Malaysia was also conveyed that the remarks by Mohamad were are neither in keeping with accepted diplomatic practice of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, nor with the state of ties between the two countries.