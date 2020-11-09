Measure and monitor: New task for Jal Jeevan Mission's 100% tap water goal

From an altitude of 3,500 metres at sub-zero temperature in the Stok village of Ladakh, to the remote forests in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, the Jal Jeevan Mission is literally traversing the length and breadth of the country.

While the target of achieving 100 per cent tap water connections for all households is still four years away, the government is gearing for another big challenge - how to measure and monitor water supply and consumption. “We have to make up our mind on how to monitor and at which level because the cost effectiveness of this exercise has to ...