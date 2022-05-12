Mehbooba raising communal frenzy for petty political gains, says BJP

-
Taking a dig at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her remarks on the country's economy, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP said on Wednesday she was raising communal frenzy for petty political gains and to provoke people.
Targeting the central government, the former J and K chief minister said the Sri Lankan economic and political crisis should serve as a wake-up call for India.
What happened in Sri Lanka should serve as a wake-up call. Since 2014, India is being whipped into a communal frenzy & imagined fears. It is treading the same path of hyper nationalism & religious majoritarianism. All at the cost of disrupting social cohesion & economic security, Mehbooba tweeted.
Reacting to her remarks, chief spokesperson of J-K BJP Sunil Sethi said, "Tweets of Mufti indicate her frustration on growth of India as the world leader and destructive situation existing in Pakistan, whose economy is in shambles as also its very existence. Being frustrated because of pathetic conditions in Pakistan, she is venting her anger towards India."
He said such statements are being made to provoke public sentiment.
"Other recent tweets of Mufti indicate her bent of mind in raising communal frenzy for petty political gains," Sethi said.
He said India is a strong economy and has taken care of its people during the Covid pandemic which was appreciated by the world.
In new India, there is no place for such political blackmailing which unfortunately was tolerated and accepted during Congress regimes at Centre, the BJP leader said.
"Gone are the days when such elements like Yasin Malik had easy access to even the prime minister of the country despite being involved in genocide of Kashmiri pandits and targeted killings of security personnel. Mufti should have learnt lesson from this," Sethi said.
