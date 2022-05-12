40 health services integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

-
ALSO READ
Hospital admissions under Ayushman Bharat double in the last 6 months
Centre to invest Rs 64,000 cr in health sector in next 5 years: Mandaviya
Cabinet approves nationwide roll-out of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
'Ayushman Bharat Health Infra Mission will prepare India for future crisis'
Only 22 persons got Covid treatment under Ayushman Bharat in Bihar
-
The National Health Authority (NHA) on Wednesday announced the successful integration of additional 13 digital health solutions with its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in the last three months.
This takes the tally of ABDM integrated service applications to 40 since the national launch was announced on September 27, 2021, an NHA statement said.
The ABDM partners ecosystem now consists of 16 government applications and 24 private sector applications.
The NHA under its flagship scheme ABDM announced successful integration of additional 13 digital health solutions in the ABDM sandbox environment in the last three months, the statement said.
The integration is a technical collaboration between ABDM and health tech service providers that will help bridge the existing gap amongst different digital platforms, user applications and stakeholders in the digital health space, the statement stated.
Elaborating on the significance of this partnership, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, NHA said, "We welcome the health tech innovators who are actively coming forward to become a part of the ABDM ecosystem. In the last seven months of the launch of ABDM, growing number of popular user applications have integrated with the digital platform.
"Currently, we have 867 active integrators in the ABDM sandbox. Out of these, 40 major applications have already completed their integrations and are connecting more users to India's digital health ecosystem."
Dr Sharma said the ABDM partners ecosystem has seen enthusiastic participation from the private sector.
NHA encourages this collaborative development as we aim to change the way Indian healthcare industry serves its 1.35 billion people, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU